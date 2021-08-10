Nick Cannon RESPONDS to criticism for having seven children with multiple women

Nick Cannon's love life has been in talks recently, after the birth of his seventh kid. During an interview on The Breakfast Club, the 40-year-old was questioned about why he had so many children, as well as why he has so many children with various women. According to Just Jared, Nick responded with, “Why do people question it? That’s a eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas…that you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life.”

He further said, "I've learned so much just from my children. I really just love being around my kids," he told the hosts. "That youthful energy, it feels like you get to relive every time." When the "different baby mothers" were then brought into the equation, Cannon went into a lengthy explanation of why it shouldn't matter in the first place. “The idea that a man should have one woman…we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person. It’s about what exchange we can create together. So, I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality. I understand the institution of marriage but if we go back to what that’s about, that was to classify property. One father gave another man his daughter for land,” he continued.

“I don’t want ownership over anybody. I don’t have ownership over any of the mothers. We created a beautiful entity," he said. He concluded and said that he doesn't spend his time trying to figure out which lady he'll impregnate next.

Meanwhile, in July, Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed their seventh child, Zen. The baby was born only a few weeks after his fifth and sixth children, twins Zion and Zillion, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa, were born in June. They're his second pair of twins, as he also has Moroccan and Monroe, both 10 years old, who he shares with Mariah Carey. He and Brittany Bell have a daughter named Powerful and a boy named Golden.

