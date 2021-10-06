Nick Cannon REVEALS his plan to remain celibate after birth of fourth child in less than a year

Nick Cannon is revealing his current life emphasis. The actor and daytime talk show host, 40, spoke on the Drink Champs podcast, opening up about his work and personal life. During the conversation, Cannon informed co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that he would remain celibate till the new year. "I'm trying to chill out though," he said as per PEOPLE.

"I'm chilling out. I'm kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on," he said as per PEOPLE. "I have enough children, enough frolicking. I'm good right now. ... I'm trying. I didn't say I'm perfect." "I love all my kids," added Cannon. However, Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. His son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, was born nine days after Zion and Zillion.

Additionally, Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Queen last December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden. Cannon is also dad to 10-year-old twins (son Moroccan and daughter Monroe) with ex-wife Mariah Carey. "I'm celibate right now. ... I'm trying to go— I'm gonna see if I can make it to 2022," Cannon added in the podcast appearance. "... I'm trying to be the best father I can be, the best businessman I can be."

Meanwhile, Cannon revealed last month as per PEOPLE, that his therapist advised him to remain celibate. "I'm not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate," Cannon said, adding in jest, "Okay, give me a break bus. I'm [gonna] take a break from having kids." Cannon continued, "I come from a big family, I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked. Ask and you shall receive."

