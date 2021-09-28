Nick Cannon REVEALS taking a 'break from having more kids'; Here's why

Nick Cannon is taking a break from having children after having four in less than a year. "My therapist said I should be celibate," the 40-year-old father of seven told Entertainment Tonight in an interview on Friday. "Okay, give me a break bus. I’m [gonna] take a break from having more kids."

However, Cannon had three children with models Alyssa Scott and Abby De La Rosa in June alone: son Zen and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. As per Just Jared, Cannon's ex-wife, Brittany Bell, had given birth to their daughter, Powerful Queen, six months before. They also have a 4-year-old son called Golden. The "Wild'n Out" host also has twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Moroccan, and Monroe, who are 10 years old. Interestingly, while seven children may seem to be a big number, it is precisely what Cannon had always desired.

"I come from a big family, I have several siblings," Cannon also told ET as per Just Jared. "Being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too."

Meanwhile, a while ago, the comedian previously boasted to radio station Power 106 that he could have impregnated lots of women but decided not to. "I don't have no accident. Trust me, there's a lot of people that I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't". According to former America's Got Talent presenter, those who got pregnant were 'supposed to.' However, Cannon may be taking a break from having children, but he is not slowing down in his job. Cannon is launching his own talk show, which promises to be plenty of laughter, star interviews, and that trademark Nick Cannon charm.

