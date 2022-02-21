Nick Cannon shares his thoughts on monogamy: I don’t feel like that’s healthy

Nick Cannon has been popping up in headlines these days for conceiving his 8th child with model Brie Tiesi. The talk host has these eight kids with five different women one of which is the famous singer, Mariah Carey, who has two children with the comedian. In a new interview, Cannon opened up about why he thinks monogamy is not "healthy."

During a sit down at Dr. Laura Berman‘s The Language of Love podcast, via Just Jared, Cannon shared his thoughts on monogamy and said, "I don’t think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership," he also commented on marriages and how he despises the legality of such bonds, "Married is not single. When you allow the government and paperwork to come in and say, ‘This is a bond, this is a covenant’ … you’re not single."

The comedian then went on and shared the kind of relationship he would prefer was one with trust and integrity without the interference of any governmental institution and added, "You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, ‘We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don’t want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,’ and I don’t feel like that’s healthy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Cannon recently released his Valentine's single Alone and dedicated the song to the iconic diva his ex-wife Mariah Carey. The song was even sampled off of Carey's 1990 hit, Love Take Time.

