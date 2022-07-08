Nick Cannon sides with Elon Musk after reports of his secret 10th baby surface: Right there with you

Nick Cannon has a few words for Elon Musk. Following a recent report that roamed the headlines yesterday which informed that late last year Musk quietly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis, one of the billionaire’s top executives. Cannon who has fathered 8 children commented on Musk's family which has now expanded with 10 kids counting.

On Thursday, the business tycoon took to Twitter and wrote, via Page Six, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far." Siding with Musk, Nick cannon commented, "Right there with you my Brother!" Cannon had been the talk of the town in recent months as he had been open about wanting to take a vow of celibacy until news came that his eighth child was on the way.

Meanwhile, in Musk's situation obtained court documents revealed that he welcomed the twins with Zilis just weeks before the businessman and his now-ex-girlfriend Grimes welcomed their second child via a surrogate in December 2021. Unlike their first child, the couple did give their daughter a readable name called Exa Dark Sideræl while their 2-year-old son is named X Æ A-Xii.

Besides his two children with Grimes, Musk shares five other children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson including Griffin, Vivian Jenna, Kai, Saxon and Damian. Unfortunately, Wilson and Musk tragically lost their first child, 10-week-old son Nevada due to sudden infant syndrome in 2002.

As for Musk and Cannon, it is not just the army of kids that they have in common. Like Musk, Cannon also tragically lost his and Alyssa Scott’s 5-month-old son Zen due to brain cancer last year.

