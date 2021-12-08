Nick Cannon tearfully reveals his five month old son Zen passed away after battling brain tumor

Zen Cannon, Nick Cannon's youngest son, died of a brain tumour on Tuesday. He made the revelation on The Nick Cannon Show on Tuesday morning, informing the audience that his 5-month-old baby died of Hydrocephalus, a kind of brain cancer in which fluid accumulates in the cavities of the brain and expands the size of the ventricles.

As per Daily Mail, Cannon, 41, claimed the tumour appeared suddenly before Thanksgiving, and while he sobbed on his show, he described how he spent the weekend in California with Zen to spend his last moments with him. The actor claimed he accompanied his son to the beach, where Nick held Zen for the final time. He died not long after that. Nick's seventh kid, Zen, was born in June to model Alyssa Scott.

Zen was Nick's fourth kid born in the previous year and a half, after twins Zillion and Zion in June and his daughter Powerful in December. His ex-wife Mariah Carey, ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, current companion Abby de la Rosa, and model Alyssa Scott, who starred in one of Cannon's music videos, are the mothers of his seven children.

However, Cannon revealed on his show that Zen's problems started when he was approximately 2 months old, when he and Zen's mother, model Alyssa Scott, saw his head was large and suspected he had a sinus problem. "We didn't think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine," Nick said as per Daily Mail. Cannon then described how he hugged his baby for the last time this weekend, adding, 'You can't heal until you feel,' and explaining that he is back at work so soon after the tragedy because it is all he knows.