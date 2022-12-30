Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child as Alyssa gives birth to a baby girl: 5 things to know about his personal life

Nick Cannon, the famous American actor-host-rapper, has welcomed his 12th child. As per the latest updates, the Masked Singer host become a father for the 12th time, after his partner Alyssa Scott gave birth to a baby girl on December 14, Wednesday. It was the second baby of Nick Cannon with the model, whom he started dating a couple of years back. For the unversed, the couple earlier welcomed their first child together, son Zen, in 2021. But the baby passed away at five months due to brain cancer. Alyssa Scott's emotional announcement video

The model, who welcomed her second child with Nick Cannon exactly a year after the passing of their son Zen, took to her official Instagram handle and announced the good news with a highly emotional video. "December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed. Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever," wrote Alyssa Scott on her Instagram handle. " I will remember the sound of Nicks's voice saying “it’s a girl” and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!" she added. Check out Alyssa Scott's announcement video, below:

Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon's maternity show The model and actor-rapper had their maternity shoot in November, this year, and Alyssa Scott shared some lovely pictures from the maternity shoot, in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump as she posed with Nick Cannon, on her official Instagram handle. "The next time I post, he or she will be here! Thank you to everyone who is following along with love and compassion for my journey. I'm a private person on a very public platform. I know with time I will be ready to let the people who truly care into my world a little more than I have. love," Scott captioned her post. "Are y’all say what you want about him but he at least shows up to maternity shoots and baby showers in the birth half y’all men don’t do that," she captioned another picture with her partner. Check out the PICS below:

Here we present the 6 things you need to know about Nick Cannon's personal life. Have a look... 1. Nick Cannon's dating history The American actor-rapper had created quite a stir on social media over years, with reports regarding his personal life. Reportedly, Nick Cannon dated actress Christina Milian, whom he met on the sets of Love Don't Cost A Thing, for around 2.5 years. However, the couple soon broke up due to Cannon's infidelity. Later, he dated reality star Kim Kardashian and Jessica White. Nick Cannon later dated model Selita Ebanks, and the couple got engaged in 2007. However, they soon ended their relationship due to irreconcilable differences. 2. First marriage and children Nick Cannon tied the knot with singer-lycirist Mariah Carey in April 20, after a few months of courtship. The popular host welcomed his first set of children with Carey, fraternal twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe Cannon in April 2011. However, the couple parted ways in December 2014, after 6 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. 3. Relationship with Brittany Bell Even though Nick Cannon never got married again, but went on to have multiple partners and children with them, that too at almost the same time. He started dating model Brittany Bell immediately after separating from Mariah Carey. The model gave birth to the couple's first child, a son in 2017. Later, the couple welcomed two more kids, a daughter named Powerful and, and a son named Rise, in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

4. Relationship with Abby De La Rosa He reportedly got into a relationship with the famous radio personality Abby De La Rosa in 2020, at the same time he has been dating Brittany Bell and Alyssa Scott. The couple welcomed their twins, Zion and Zillion in June 2021. In November 2022, Nick and Abby welcomed their third child, whom they have named Beautiful. 5. Nick Cannon's kids with Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole Nick Cannon began a relationship with Alyssa Scott in 2020, and their first kid Zen was born in June 2021. The toddler passed away when he was just 5 months old, and the couple welcomed their second child this December. apparently started dating models Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole around the same time in 2021. The actor welcomed his first child with Bre Tiesi, daughter Legendary Love in June 2022. With LaNisha Cole, he has a daughter named Onyx Ice, who was born in September 2022.

