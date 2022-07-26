Nick Cannon welcomes 8th baby; His first child with model Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon has now become a father to his 8th baby. The comedian and rapper welcomed his first child with model Bre Tiesi, a son. Bre announced the birth of her baby boy on Instagram and wrote, "I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely."

In her post, she also mentioned Nick Cannon and wrote, "I couldn't have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you." The duo had previously also shot for a special maternity photoshoot ahead of the arrival of their baby. Nick had previously held off on making an announcement about expecting a child with Bre since he was grieving the loss of his son Zen with Alyssa Scott.

As Nick becomes a father to his eighth child, the comedian is also a dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also dad to 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 19-month-old Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell; and 13-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa.

The Wild 'n Out star was recently asked about wanting more kids and he said, "I love children. I love my children. I want to be the best father I can possibly be but I'm not counting out never having more children", via E!

