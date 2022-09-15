Nick Cannon welcomes his ninth child; LaNisha Cole reveals their baby daughter name as Onyx Ice Cole Cannon

Nick Cannon is now a parent to his ninth child. The comedian and Masked Singer host welcomed his first baby, a daughter with model LaNisha Cole. The model took to Instagram to share the first photo of their baby girl and also revealed her name as Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. Cannon was also seen alongside the new mom in a photo from the hospital shared by Cole.

The former Price Is Right model also shared a post in her Instagram story as she expressed her feelings about becoming a mom and said, "Today has been such a special day for us. I can't tell you how blessed I feel to welcome Onyx Ice Cole Cannon into this world. The joy that I feel as a mother is something that has forever opened up my heart in a huge new way." Speaking about her newborn daughter, she added, "She's surrounded by so much love and I'm already obsessed with her."