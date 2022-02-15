Nick Cannon yearns for ex wife Mariah Carey in new romantic single; Calls it 'an ode' to the iconic diva

Nick Cannon has been making headlines for expecting his 8th child with model Brei Tiesi, amidst the good news chatter the talk show host released his new single Alone on Valentine's day hinting at his past relations with ex-wife Mariah Carey. The song even samples All I Want For Christmas Is You singer’s 1990 single Love Take Time.

Cannon dropped his new song and insinuated through his honest lyrics that he still loved Carey and even wanted her back. Cannon wrote on his social media, "This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day," he then admitted, "I had to come Raw from the heart on this one." Staying true to his words, Cannon bares it all for the song as he muses, "I say I’m cool when I know I miss it/ I’d trade it all for the case/ If I could have you back/ If I could go back to where we started at," via ET Canada.

Meanwhile, in a press release, the song was explicitly described as "an ode to Mariah Carey." The comedian also mentioned his current lifestyle as described in the tabloids and sings, "As much as I want you back/ It’s probably better where you at/ ‘Cause I’m still running the streets/ I’m still all in the sheets/ Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me."

However, there are no signs of reconciliation between the ex-couple. While Cannon is gearing up to welcome his 8th baby, Carey is currently in a long-time relationship with Bryan Tanaka.

