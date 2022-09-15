Nick Cannon's 9 kids: Everything to know

Cannon has eight other kids with five different women. He has twins Moroccan and Monroe Scott with his ex Mariah Carey. He was married to her for 8 years from 2008 to 2016. Brittany Bell, a model is the mother of Powerful Queen and Golden "Sagon."

Nick Cannon has now become a father to his 9th baby. The TV host, comedian, and rapper welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday with Lanisha Cole, the former Price is Right model. They named her Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. Nick took to Instagram to announce the birth of his baby girl. This is his first child with Lanisha Cole. Earlier this year, the Lip Sync Battle Shorties host confirmed that he has multiple babies on the way.

He also has twin sons Zillion and Zion with his then-partner Abby De La Rosa, a former radio personality. He is also father to a son Zen, who unfortunately died in December 2021 after battling brain cancer. Zen was born to Alyssa Scott and died when he was only five months old. He welcomed baby no. 8, Legendary Love in July 2022, with model Bre Tiesi. Here are all the details about Nick Cannon's kids.

Everything about Nick Cannon’s kids:

Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon

Moroccan and Monroe are twins and were born on April 30, 2011, in Los Angeles. They are the kids of Nick and Carey (his ex-wife).

The pair got divorced in 2016 but shared an amicable relationship post-divorce. They spend time with their kids as a family.

Monroe is an actress and model and made her modeling debut in 2021 for a children's wear brand's school campaign where she played the younger version of her mother.

Golden Sagon Cannon

Golden Sagon Cannon is the son of Nick Cannon and Brittany Mesa Bell. He was born on February 21, 2017, in California, USA.

Powerful Queen Cannon

Powerful Queen Cannon was born in December 2020 to Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon.

Cannon and Bell celebrated the baby girl's first birthday together with a beautiful Christmas-themed photoshoot.

Zion and Zillion

Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir Cannon were born on June 14, 2021, to Nick and De La Rosa.

The twins dressed up as the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men for their first Halloween.

Zen Cannon

Cannon welcomed another son with Alyssa Scott on June 23, 2021, and named him Zen. However, unfortunately, he was diagnosed with brain cancer and died when he was only five months old.

On the day that would have been Zen's first birthday, Cannon and Scott announced Zen's Light, a foundation in their son's honor.

Legendary Love Cannon

Nick and model Bre Tiesi welcomed their son Legendary Love Cannon in July 2022. Love Cannon was born via natural home birth.

Onyx Ice Cole Cannon

Nick welcomed his baby girl with Lanisha Cole on September 14, 2022.

The Wild 'n Out star definitely wants more kids and revealed that he feels immense joy being a father.

