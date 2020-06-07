Nick Cordero begins Stem cell treatment to cure his lung infection after Coronavirus complications

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots reveals that the doctors have started Stem cell treatment to cure his lung infection.

Nick Cordero has been fighting Coronavirus for over two months now. The Broadway actor is hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Nick was diagnosed with Pneumonia initially and tested positive for Coronavirus after his third test. The 41-year-old has got his right leg amputated due to blood clotting and has undergone a tracheotomy to support his breathing. He is also suffering from a lung infection and has been on the ventilator. His wife Amanda Kloots revealed that Nick's health has come on a standstill but she's praying for a miracle.

Recently, she has shared another health update about Nick Cordero with his fans. Taking to her Instagram handle, Amanda Kloots revealed that the doctors have started Stem cell treatment for Nick in order to get his lung infection cured. "Okay guys, some Nick news. Exciting things. We have started stem cell treatment for Nick, and that just finished. We decided on this a couple of days ago and the hospital got it moving," she told the fans.

The doting wife has been urging the fans to pray for Nick's health ever since he got hospitalised back in March. Amanda Kloots has been sharing regular health updates of Nick on Instagram and has been praying for his recovery. "Even if it just bridges us to the next level in healing for him. I can't wait to see if anything comes of it to help repair, strengthen Nick's lungs and get him any better," she said about the new treatment and hopes to see her husband regain his health.

Also Read: Broadway actor Nick Cordero's wife reveals 'he's still fighting' even after the doctors have given up

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×