Nick Cordero’s GoFundMe crosses USD 350,000 after his leg gets severed due to Coronavirus complications

The GoFundMe reserve set up for Nick Cordero has crossed USD 350,000 after the actor's right leg got amputated due to Coronavirus complications.

Hollywood actor Nick Cordero is fighting for his life in the ICU after having been diagnosed with Coronavirus. After suffering from pneumonia and other problems, the 41-year-old got himself tested twice but the results came back clear. However, doctors insisted on getting the third test done which ultimately came back positive and revealed the cause of Nick's illness. Nick Codero's battle against Coronavirus has not been an easy one. Earlier, the Broadway actor's wife revealed that he also had to get his right leg severed due to COVID-19 complications.

As a result, the GoFundMe fundraising page dedicated to Nick Cordero has crossed USD 350,000, with 6000 new donors in the last 24 hours. The fund was started by Erin Silver, Aimee Song and Jacey Duprie to help cover Nick Cordero's hospital bills, treatment expenses and to help his wife Amanda Kloots, who is looking after their little child, Elvis. Last week, Amanda revealed that Nick needed to undergo surgery and get his right leg amputated after blood clotting issues.

Amanda revealed that Nick's condition has improved post his surgery. "He’s recovering well after surgery. The wound looks OK. He didn't lose a lot of blood. His blood pressure is OK. His heart is OK. Even his internal bleeding has come down. Everything seems to be calmed down, which is so great because this has been such a roller coaster," she said. However, it still seems like a strong battle ahead until Nick Cordero regains health and returns home.

