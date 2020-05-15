Nick Cordero’s wife says he's still battling lung infection after COVID 19 complications & gets herself tested

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots shares an update about his health and reveals she's getting herself tested for Coronavirus antibodies.

Every patient suffering from Coronavirus is having a tough battle against the disease but actor Nick Cordero has faced extremes during his fight. The Broadway star has been in the hospital for around 2 months now. Even though he has made significant progress, he is still battling lung infection due to the Coronavirus complications. The actor was diagnosed with pneumonia two times and it was his third test that revealed that he is suffering from COVID-19.

Nick Cordero had to get his right leg amputated due to complications. His wife Amanda Kloots has been giving regular updates about his health to his fans and earlier she had revealed that the actor had been put on a ventilator and pacemaker to aid his breathing and heartbeat. On Thursday evening, Amanda told the fans that Nick is on the road to recovery, he has started responding to the treatment and following commands. However, he is still suffering from a lung infection.

"We're still dealing with a lot of infection in his lungs, so that is the overlying issue at the moment -- an infection in the lungs that we've just gotta get under control for Nick so that he can fully get the ventilator out of the trach and get off the ventilator and then he can also get off dialysis," she said and also revealed that she too is getting her antibodies tested to check if she was exposed to Coronavirus.

"I am going to go get my antibodies tested today. This will be interesting, actually, to see. I did get a COVID test, the swab in the nose, and it came back negative, but this will be interesting to see if I did have it and if I now have the antibodies or if I didn't," Amanda Kloots said.

Also Read: Broadway actor Nick Cordero got his leg severed due to Coronavirus complications

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×