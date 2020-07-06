Nick Cordero succumbs to coronavirus as Broadway actor passes away at 41; His wife posts heartbreaking tribute

After being hospitalised for 95 days due to COVID-19 complications, Nick Cordero has sadly passed away at the age of 41. His wife, Amanda Kloots, posted a heartbreaking tribute for the Broadway actor on Instagram.

In some deeply upsetting news, Nick Cordero has succumbed to the coronavirus battle and passed away at the age of 41. The actor, who was known for his performances in musicals like Bullets Over Broadway and Waitress had severe medical complications after being tested positive for COVID-19. Nick was hospitalised for 95 days before he breathed his last. Cordero is survived by his wife Amanda Cloots, who was by the actor's side throughout his illness, and one-year-son son, Elvis Cordero.

In a heartbreaking tribute to her husband, Amanda began her Instagram post by talking about how Nick was surrounded by his loved ones before his untimely death. "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," Amanda wrote and added, "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Amanda made sure to thank the doctor who was treating her husband, as she continued, "To Nick's extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough."

"I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love, support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3 pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man," Amanda concluded.

Rest in peace, Nick Cordero.

Zach Braff, who was close friends with Nick took to Instagram to reveal the final gut-wrenching text he received from Cordero. "Nick Cordero passed at 11:40 am today with his wife and mother by his side. I have honestly never known a kinder person. But COVID doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart. The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one-year-old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power," Zach penned.

