Nick Cordero's wife expresses concern over his health; Says 'Doctors think he should have woken up by now'

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots reveals that the actor has been unconscious ever since his leg amputation and doctors feel that he should have woken up by now.

Nick Cordero has been in the hospital for over three weeks now after suffering from pneumonia. The Broadway actor was diagnosed with Coronavirus in the third test after testing negative for the virus two times and had got his right leg amputated due to complications. His wife Amanda Kloots has been keeping his fans updated with his health. A few days back, she told the fans about Nick's leg surgery and informed them that he is feeling better.

However, on Thursday night, Amanda revealed that Nick has been unconscious ever since his surgery. They've been "in a bit of a waiting game", she said. "The doctors said that there was nothing on the MRI that would show that he won't wake up, which is amazing. We are so happy about that because that was a big worry for all of us. However, he hasn’t woken up and it's been 12 days out of sedation," Amanda expressed her concern.

She also revealed that the doctors think Nick should have woken up by now as his MRI scan reports suggest nothing wrong. Amanda believes that Nick will wake up soon after which the family will celebrate together. Meanwhile, the doctors are slowly trying to take Nick off the ventilator. "They're slowly reducing his medication and the machines he’s on, so he’ll be off blood pressure medicine. They are also trying to reduce the dialysis assistance, which is great," Amanda stated.

Also Read: Nick Cordero’s GoFundMe crosses USD 350,000 after his leg gets severed due to Coronavirus complications

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×