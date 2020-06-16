Nick Cordero's wife is heartbroken on the Broadway actor's 75th day in the ICU after COVID 19 diagnosis

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots reveals her heart breaks every day as it is her husband's 75th day in the ICU. She also expressed her grief on Nick not being able to be there on their child Elvis' first birthday.

Nick Cordero has been fighting Coronavirus for over two months now and the actor's condition remains critical. He was misdiagnosed to have Pneumonia when he was first admitted to the hospital in March and his test for Coronavirus came back positive only after testing three times. The Broadway actor has been suffering from severe COVID-19 complications. He has had to get his right leg severed due to blood clotting. He has also undergone several surgeries including Tracheostomy and Stem Cell treatment to support his breathing.

The Broadway actor is also suffering from a lung infection and wife Amanda Kloots has revealed that lung transplant is not possible for him in his condition. Amanda has been sharing regular health updates about Nick with his fans. The doting wife has been trying to keep strong and positive throughout but she is heartbroken on her husband's 75th day in the ICU. "This is my reminder to you to stay safe, wear your mask, wash your hands, social distance, and don’t leave your home unless you have to. You don’t want this virus. You don’t want your loved one to get this virus. It’s still here and unfortunately increasing again," she wrote on Instagram.

Speaking about her husband Nick, Amanda Kloots urges people to stay home and stay safe. "I never thought Nick or I would get COVID and if we both thought we did we would be able to stay at home and recover. Nick is 41 years old, in shape, and had no preexisting health conditions. He is going on day 75 in the ICU. My heart breaks for him every day. Please be safe," she said. Amanda also reflected on her pain about Nick not being able to spend their child Elvis' first birthday. "Tomorrow is Elvis' first birthday. He was born at 6:41 a.m. It breaks my heart that Nick can't be there. I literally can't even talk about it because it makes me so sad," she said.

