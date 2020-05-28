Nick Cordero's wife reveals doctors 'saw some success' with his new treatment for Coronavirus

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots took to her Instagram handle a day ago and revealed that the doctors are seeing some success with Nick's new treatment.

Nick Cordero has been fighting Coronavirus in the ICU for nearly two months now. The actor was initially diagnosed with pneumonia until his third test for COVID-19 came back positive. The Broadway actor has had to get his right leg amputated due to Coronavirus complications. After being on the ventilator for two months, Nick finally seems to be responding better to the new treatment being given to him and its a sigh of relief for his wife, Amanda Kloots.

A day ago, Amanda took to her Instagram handle and shared the news with Nick's fans. She revealed that the doctors have seen some success with Nick's new treatment. "They are going to continue doing that with him, where they flip him on his tummy, then flip him on his back, and then put him back on his tummy," she said. Amanda further explained, "There's, like, 16 to 20 hour intervals where they do that. They are seeing some improvements with his oxygen and gas exchange rates when they do that, so that was really good and promising."

"They have also started some new antibiotics, and they also started a high dose of vitamin C to start to work in on his immune system," Amanda Kloots continued. The doting wife is looking forward to Nick's recovery and she says, "All these little things seem to be slowly helping and we're just keeping our fingers crossed that these things will continue to see some improvements."

Amanda has been sharing regular updates about Nick's health with his fans. Nick and Amanda are blessed with a 10-month-old who is eagerly waiting for his daddy to come back home. Amanda has also been praying for Nick's health and urging his fans to do the same.

