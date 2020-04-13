Nick Cordero's wife reveals he is in a critical condition due to Coronavirus

Broadway actor Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots reveals he is in very critical condition and is struggling for his life after suffering from Coronavirus symptoms.

Canadian actor Nick Cordero has been hospitalised after suffering from pneumonia. The actor has been fighting Coronavirus symptoms for weeks which is believed to be the cause of his illness. He is now under observation in the intensive care unit and his wife Amanda Kloots has revealed that he is in a critical condition and is fighting for his life against the novel Coronavirus. The actor tested negative for COVID-19 twice but the doctors insist on doing the third test as they suspect that Nick has contracted Coronavirus.

As reported by Fox News, the actor's wife took to Instagram on Saturday and opened up on Nick's health. "We had really great progress and then yesterday, I got a phone call saying that Cordero had an infection in his lung, a new infection that caused his fever to spike way above normal, which caused his blood pressure to drop, which caused his heart to go into irregular patterns," she stated. Amanda went on to reveal, "He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him. It was very, very scary. They had a very hard time getting him back."

The Broadway actor's wife also told the fans that Nick was also put on an ECMO machine to support his heart and lungs. "I got a phone call at 2:30 in the morning, they needed my consent to put him on dialysis to assist with his kidneys. Now he's on a ventilator, dialysis and this ECMO machine," she revealed. The distressed wife further revealed how she could barely celebrate for a minute until she received a call to find out that one of the ECMO's cannulas was stopping blood flow to his right leg, leading to immediate surgery.

"He is still in very critical condition. He is struggling, every minute counts right now," Amanda Kloots revealed to his fans. Earlier, she urged the fans to pray for him and cheer for him singing and dancing to Elvis Presley's song Loving You as she believes Nick feels better listening to the retro track.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More