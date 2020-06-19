Nick Cordero's wife reveals he has lost 65 lbs since he got admitted to the ICU after Coronavirus complication

Amanda Kloots reveals Nick Cordero has lost 65lbs ever since he entered ICU and the actor has also lost all his muscles and strength due to COVID-19 complications.

Broadway actor Nick Cordero has been in the ICU for over 2 months now. The 41-year-old was misdiagnosed with Pneumonia and tested positive for Coronavirus only after his third test. The actor has had to get his right leg amputated due to blood clotting. He has also undergone Tracheotomy and Stem Cell Treatment due to other Coronavirus complications. His wife Amanda Kloots has been sharing his health updates with the fans since day 1 and recently she has revealed that Nick Cordero has lost 65lbs ever since he has been admitted to the ICU.

Nick Cordero has been in the ICU for over 75 days now. Earlier, his wife Amanda had stated that her heart breaks to see him in the ICU for so many days. The actor was also unable to attend his son Elvis's 1st birthday and the family is mourning his condition. Nick Cordero has been receiving treatment in the ICU but the actor has shown only a little or no improvement till now. Amanda Kloots has previously revealed that the doctors have asked her to bid goodbye to him but the doting wife has not lost hope. Nick is suffering from a severe lung infection but the actor is not stable enough to undergo a transplant at this stage.

"What's so heartbreaking is that he's so weak that he still can't move and his muscles are definitely atrophying. It is really hard because what Nick has lost his muscle. You can't really gain your muscle back until you can move. So they have him on some high protein, high calorie food, but he's got to move," Amanda Kloots revealed when a fan asked about Nick's weightloss and risk. She also spoke about his blood pressure being another concern as the fluctuations in blood pressure "might mean he has an infection." The next step for him is intermittent dialysis and he's getting a transfusion right now, said Amanda Kloots.

