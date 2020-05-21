Nick Cordero's wife reveals his health is going 'downhill'; Requests fans to pray for him

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots reveals his health is deteriorating again and asks fans to pray for him.

Nick Cordero's battle against Coronavirus has been a very tough one. The 41-year-old actor went through major complications ever since he was hospitalised in March. Its been over 2 months and Nick is still in the ICU. He spent several weeks on the ventilator and got his right leg amputated after blood clotting issues. Last week, the actor was finally on the road to recovery but his wife Amanda Kloots has recently revealed that his health is once again going downhill.

Amanda Kloots took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and urged the fans to pray for Nick as his health had become worse. "Nick has had a bad morning. Unfortunately, things are going downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers, mega-prayers, right now," she said. "Please cheer and please pray for Nick today, and I know that this virus is not going to get him down," Kloots said, wiping her tears. "It's not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today. Thank you," she added.

Nick Cordero was initially diagnosed with pneumonia when he was admitted to the hospital. However, the doctors insisted that his symptoms matched that of Coronavirus. After the first two tests coming back negative, it was the actor's third test that revealed he was suffering from Coronavirus. Nick Cordero has a 10-month-old child and both, his wife and son have been praying for his speedy recovery.

