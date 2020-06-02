Nick Cordero's wife reveals his health is on a standstill due COVID 19; Says she is 'praying for a miracle'

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots says his health is still on a standstill after Coronavirus complications and reveals she's praying for a miracle.

Nick Cordero's battle with Coronavirus hasn't been an easy one. While some of the patients are able to recover after showing mild symptoms, the Broadway actor is among the ones who have faced extreme complications after testing positive for COVID-19. Nick Cordero has been hospitalised at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for over two months and it still seems like a long battle ahead. The actor was initially diagnosed with Pneumonia. However, he was diagnosed with Coronavirus after he got himself tested for the third time.

His wife Amando Kloots has been sharing regular health updates of the actor with his fans and recently, she has revealed that Nick's health has been on a standstill for a long time. Nick Cordero had got his right leg amputated and was on a ventilator post his surgery. The doctors were trying to stabilise his heart rate and breathing without the ventilator but the actor was still suffering from a lung infection. After showing some improvement in his health, the actor is once again not responding to his treatment.

Meanwhile, his wife Amanda and their 10-month-old son have been missing Nick around at home. Recently, Amanda shared a throwback picture of herself and Nick holding hands with each other on Valentine's Day and prayed for his good health. "I am still praying for a miracle. Sometimes that prayer is answered in the way we ask and sometimes it's answered in a way we could never understand," she wrote on Instagram. "We're kind of just waiting to see if Nick gets better. So there’s really, as far as updates go, not too much updates. We're at a point where we've sort of done everything that we possibly can and now we're just waiting to see if things progress in a way that is good," she explained.

The doctors have been trying their best to treat Nick Cordero. They have tried several medicines, surgeries, and methods to stabilise him and are waiting for the results. Meanwhile, Amanda Kloots has been urging Nick's fans to pray for his health and survival.

