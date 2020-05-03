Nick Cordero's wife reveals his Tracheostomy procedure was successful and he is off the ventilator now

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots reveals he has had a successful Tracheostomy procedure and is on the road to recovery.

Broadway actor Nick Cordero's battle against Coronavirus has been a tough one. The actor was initially diagnosed with pneumonia whereas his results for Coronavirus came back negative. However, the doctors insisted on having the third test which came positive. The 41-year-old was put on a ventilator and had his right leg amputated due to Coronavirus complications. After weeks of hardship, there is finally some good news for his fans as the actor's Tracheostomy procedure has been successful.

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots has been sharing his health update with his fans ever since the actor got admitted to the hospital. Recently, she revealed that Nick has had a successful tracheostomy procedure that has made his breathing better and allowed him to be off the ventilator. "He's on the trach! They did it and he's OK! We have been trying to do this for Nick for so many weeks now and it just kept getting stalled and pushed back because of his health and now he was finally healthy enough today to get the trach and the ventilator is out," he told the fans via Instagram.

After having had a sigh of relief, she posted pictures of herself and her 10-month-old son Elvis relaxing at the beach. Nick has been in the hospital for over 30 days now. Earlier, Amanda revealed that the actor has got holes in his lungs due to the Coronavirus. She called his days at the hospital as his ' battle for life' but the actor's health seems to be improving now. "I think he will be feeling better, even subconsciously feeling better. I hope this is just a great sign for some good recovery days ahead and for him to be able to wake up and just have that pressure relief from his throat. Thank God." Amanda said recently.

