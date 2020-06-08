Nick Cordero's wife says she has a 'good feeling about this week' amidst the actor's Coronavirus struggle

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots reveals he has had a weekend of rest and is recovering from Coronavirus.

Nick Cordero has been fighting Coronavirus for over two months. The Broadway actor got admitted to the hospital in March after being misdiagnosed with Pneumonia. Nick Cordero tested positive for Coronavirus after his third test and suffered from severe complications. The actor got his right leg severed due to blood clotting and underwent a Tracheotomy to support his breathing. The doctors recently also started Stem cell treatment to cure his lung infection and as revealed by his wife Amanda Kloots, the actor is responding to the treatment.

Just a day ago, Amanda Kloots shared another health update about Nick Cordero with his fans. "Just a quick Nick update, so I think this weekend was a good weekend. It was uneventful, which uneventful in the ICU is a good weekend. I think he had a weekend of rest, a weekend of growing strength in his body and recovering a little bit, and I think those are all really great signs," she revealed and added about his WBC count.

"Tt has been as high as 65,000. We are now at 30,000, a frame of reference, a normal healthy person is around 15,000 to 20,000, even lower sometimes. So 30,000 is a great sign that things are moving in the right direction," she shared and took a sigh of relief. "I don't know why, I just have a really good feeling about this week. I'm just going to keep praying for our miracles and keep praying for that healing. God is with us. Love you!" Amanda Kloots added.

