Nick Jonas addresses his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ age on a reality show: My wife’s 37, it’s cool

The world has been talking about and Nick Jonas’ age gap ever since they got married in December 2018. However, the couple has proved that they are too happy with each other to care about what people think about their relationship. During the premiere of the singing reality show The Voice, the 27-year-old singer joked about his wife’s age while judging a performance. The show is currently featuring blind auditions and the first blind audition of the night was by Todd Tilghman. While judging his performance, Nick and Kelly Clarkson ended up discussing the subject of age.

Following his performance, Todd stated that he is a pastor who sings in church. Reacting to this, Nick professed his love for Christian group Phillips, Craig and Dean and even ended singing a few lines of one of their hit song. When Todd pointed out that the song is “old school,” Kelly stated that she is a decade older than Nick. “I’m 37. Aren’t you 27,” Kelly said. Responding to this, Nick pointed out that his wife is also 37-year-old. “My wife’s 37. It’s cool,” he quipped. While Priyanka has addressed their age gap in interviews before, this is probably the first time Nick spoke about it.

Last year in June, a few months after their wedding, the actress admitted that people always point out their age gap and make negative comments. Reacting to the criticism she faces for marrying a younger man, Priyanka pointed out that people never ask the same question to men when they marry younger women.

