Nick Jonas’ adorable Mother’s Day video of Priyanka Chopra and Malti gets the best reaction from the actress
Nick Jonas wished his actress wife Priyanka Chopra on Mother’s Day 2023 with a super cute video of her with their daughter Malti Marie. Check it out inside.
Nick Jonas’ wish for Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Mother’s Day is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet today.
A few hours back, Nick took to his Instagram space and posted a picture and a video featuring Priyanka along with their baby daughter Malti. Along with the post, he also wrote a heartfelt caption for the Love Again actress. Read on to know more.
Nick Jonas’ wishes Priyanka Chopra on Mother’s Day
Nick took to the ‘gram and shared a picture of Priyanka and Malti Marie, whom he lovingly addresses as MM. In the snapshot, Chopra Jonas could be seen carrying a visibly-cheerful Malti on her shoulders as they took a walk in the city. While the actress was seen donning a grey co-ord set and a cap with sunglasses, Malti was dressed in an animal-printed onesie and silver boots.
In the next video, we see Priyanka carrying her baby daughter in her arms across a crossing, as the latter excitedly moved her little hands and legs. The Citadel actress could not help but laugh. On the other hand, Nick, who was behind them recording the video, can be heard calling out Malti’s name with love.
Nick Jonas’s Instagram video featuring Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie
Sharing the post, the 30-year-old singer also penned down a sweet Mother’s Day wish for his wife in the caption. It read, “Happy Mother’s Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM’s world every day. (red heart emoji)”.
Priyanka responded to the loved-up post with an equally sweet comment. She wrote, “I love you jaan. Thank you for making me a mama (heart eye emoji)”.
Nick’s younger brother Franklin Jonas also commented on the post and showered praise on Priyanka as he wrote, “ (crying emoji) Such an amazing mother.”
