Nick Jonas adorably compliments 'gorgeous' wife Priyanka Chopra on her Monday selfie

Nick Jonas never fails to praise his wife Priyanka Chopra and the singer recently took made sure to leave an adorable compliment on her post. Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram to share a cute selfie of herself as she wished her fans a Happy Monday. The selfie showed the actress looking stunning in a pink sweater. While fans couldn't stop gushing over Chopra's new photo, her husband Nick too became a fan of it and even left a sweet comment on her post to appreciate it.

After Priyanka dropped her new selfie with a faint smile on her face as she showcased her stunning look consisting of a minimal makeup. Nick Jonas couldn't help but compliment her as he wrote "gorgeous" in the comments. The couple is known to flaunt their love on social media every now and then and it's the sweetest thing about this celebrity couple. We love how Nick and Priyanka are always supportive of each other and express their love for each other in adorable social media comments.

Chek out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka's new post comes days after she recently hosted a pre Oscars event in Los Angeles. The event was co-hosted by Priyanka Chopra alongside Mindy Kaling and others to celebrate South Asian excellence in Hollywood. Among other attendees at the event were the likes of Lilly Singh, Jay Shetty and Aziz Ansari. Among the special guests for the evening for the South Asian nominees for this year's Oscars including Riz Ahmed who has now bagged his first Academy Award for his short film, The Long Goodbye.

While Nick Jonas was missing from the Oscars events this year, his brother Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner made a stunning appearance the Oscars after party.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's 'Happy Monday' included a pink sweater look and a selfie; Check it out