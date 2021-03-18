Nick Jonas is all praises for The Weeknd as he recalls a jamming session they shared together

Nick Jonas recalls a fun jamming session he had at The Weeknd's place and here's what he has to say.

Nick Jonas recently dropped a new album titled Spaceman and has been busy with the promotions for the same. Recently, he also appeared on the Apple Music podcast hosted by Zane Lowe and made some interesting revelations not just about his new album but also his musical inspirations and more. At one point during the interaction, Nick also spoke about jamming with The Weeknd and we are sure you want to know every little detail about this.

Nick whilst speaking to Lowe, recalled an old jamming session that was early on in The Weeknd's career. Jonas reveals how The Weeknd had invited him and some other artists over and how he was a "great host". The jam session included Ty Dolla Sign who performed his new music. Jonas goes on to say how this jam session with The Weeknd had turned into a great musical vibe.

Just hearing about Nick Jonas and The Weeknd jamming together, we bet fans of both the artists are hoping this soon turns into a collaboration. With their distinct vocals and style of music, the duo could truly bring the house down with a chart-topping number.

In the podcast, Nick further also discusses his musical inspiration, what working on The Voice is like and more. Particularly discussing Bruce Springsteen who has been his favourite artist, Jonas also states that he would be game to play the role of Bruce if a biopic is being made on the music legend and call it his "dream role." Given his amazing acting credits, it won't be surprising if Jonas does get offered his dream role soon.

As for Jonas' new music release, after dropping Spaceman, the singer dropped another deluxe version of the album. For the deluxe album, Jonas got together with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas for a special track. The deluxe album also consists of some interesting remix versions of his Spaceman songs.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas loves Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License; Reveals THESE 2 family members recommended the song to him

Share your comment ×