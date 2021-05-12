Nick Jonas on American politics in 2021: I feel a sense of peace; Tone of communication seems more reasonable

In a recent interview, Nick Jonas shared that he's more "hopeful" and "optimistic" about 2021, "that's not limited to American politics; that's globally."

In a recent interview with GQ Hype, Nick Jonas spoke candidly about his thoughts on American politics in 2021, especially with Donald Trump's presidency ending and US President Joe Biden and Vice US President Kamala Harris taking over. The conversation kickstarted when Nick was asked to hypothetically choose one social media platform to use for the rest of his life.

Jonas picked Instagram as his personal favourite, quipping with a laugh that he feels it's the one "used less for hate" On the other hand, Nick noted that for him, "Twitter generally is such a platform for negativity. It's also had brilliant things that have come from it, of course. But Instagram just feels fun." The topic of Twitter and negativity was then aligned with 2020, especially with Trump and the US elections. When asked if he feels more positive about 2021 in that regard, the 28-year-old musician confessed, "I feel very hopeful. I feel optimistic. I feel a sense of peace that I didn't feel before because the tone of communication now seems more reasonable, more balanced and more appropriate. And that's encouraging."

However, Nick acknowledged that there still a lot that they've "got to figure out" and "that's not limited to American politics; that's globally." Jonas feels that "things are starting to get cleaned up" but on the other hand, there's a lot of stuff "that is saddening and disheartening to consume" every day.

"And that's on top of what's been going on this last year with COVID. I'm hopeful that we're turning that corner after 2020, which I think was one of the worst years ever," the Spaceman singer concluded to GQ Hype.

