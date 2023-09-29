Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra go on a fun date night as Joe and Sophie Turner's custody battle heats up

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been married for five years and the couple continues to grow their relationship stronger. This week, just as the Joe-Sophie divorce drama took a turn into a custody battle for children, the other Jonas couple decided to head out for the night and enjoy a fun date. From their attire to the destination of the date, here is everything to know about the fun night that Nick and Priyanka shared together.

Nick and Priyanka head out for a fun date night

As per People, the Jonas couple went to The Polo Club, a romantic dinner spot in NYC, to share a date together. The two were hand-in-hand when spotted and papped on their way to the destination. In addition to this, Priyanka chose to adorn an elegant all-black ensemble and added a pop of color with her bright yellow Hermès bag. Nick, on the other hand, sported a casual yet stylish outfit, complete with a trucker hat, gray pants, and a suede shirt that perfectly matched his suede boots.

As soon as the pictures made it to the fan pages of Nick Jonas, the fans were delighted to see that the couple was enjoying their time together. On the other side of the family, Joe Jonas continues to engage with Sophie Turner in a heated divorce drama.

Sophie and Joe's custody battle

In the midst of their divorce proceedings, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have reached a temporary agreement to keep their children in New York City. The custody arrangement allows both parents to be near their children while the legal matters are resolved. This decision comes as Sophie Turner seeks support from her friend Taylor Swift and spends time with her in NYC amid the ongoing custody dispute. The situation remains fluid, with updates expected as the legal process continues. Neither of the two has made any public statements on the matter as of now.

We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for relevant intel on the same.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift lends her NYC apartment to Sophie Turner amid divorce tiff with Joe Jonas?: Reports