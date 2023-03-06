Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra set couple goals as they attend Valentino's Paris Fashion Week; DEETS inside

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been enjoying their time in Paris Fashion Week this year from date nights to fashion statements. On Sunday, the duo looked quite stylish together as they attended the Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were also seen sharing an intimate moment together at the show. Here are more details about the couple’s ensemble at Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra looked as chic as ever in an all magenta ensemble made of silk with a deep plunging neckline. She completed her look with the same colored pointed heels, purses, and gloves. The actress left her chocolate brown hair open in a wavy look and blown out for volume. Priyanka Chopra opted for minimal accessories for her look which included a thin bracelet and golden sized earrings.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas complemented his wife in a gray and black patterned suit as he completed his look with the black shoes and blacked strapped watch on his wrist. The musician looked handsome with a new haircut and light beard. The couple also donned his and hers designer coordinating threads.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were also joined by the couple Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham at the show as they all posed for a picture together.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra personal life

On the personal front, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seem to be enjoying their time with the thirteen months old daughter Malti Marie. The actress keeps giving sneak peeks to the audience about the outings with their daughter. The couple prefers keeping Malti away from the public eye. The Hollywood Walk of Fame which honored the Jonas brothers was the first time that Priyanka and Nick allowed their daughter’s face to be seen on a public outing.

