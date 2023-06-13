Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie is a spitting image of her father; Here’s proof

Nick Jonas, the famous American singer-actor, and his wife, the celebrated Indian actress Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child, a baby daughter in January 2022. The couple named their firstborn Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, after their respective mothers, Madhu Malti Chopra and Denise Marie Jonas.

Even though Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have constantly updated their fans and followers on Instagram about Malti Marie's whereabouts, the couple initially refrained from revealing her face on social media. But their Little Miss Sunshine's face was eventually revealed after he attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame with her famous parents.

Nick Jonas drops an adorable PIC with Malti Marie

The celebrated singer, who has already proved that he is a doting dad to Malti Marie, has been treating his fans with adorable pictures with his baby daughter on Instagram, very often. Recently, Nick Jonas took to his official handle and shared a lovely picture of himself, holding Malti Marie in his arms. He captioned the picture with a red heart emoji. In the picture, little Malti, who is seen in a pastel blue frock, is seen looking curiously at something, while Dad Nick is seen looking at her lovingly. The actor-singer, as always, looks dapper in a sequinned black jacket, which he paired with a matching black t-shirt, in the picture.

Check out Nick Jonas's Instagram post, below:

Netizens call Malti Marie a 'spitting image' of her father

Interestingly, the netizens are showering Malti Marie and Nick Jonas and are calling her a spitting image of her father. "Pure daddy's face," commented a fan of Nick, on his Instagram post. "No DNA needed, ever. She’s literally mini you," wrote another Insta follower. "She looks just like you. Beautiful humans you both," a fan commented. "Like Daddy Like Daughter! Absolutely Adorable!!!" commented another user. "She’s literally the perfect mix of both of you!" opined another Insta user.

