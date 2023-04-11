Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Easter lunch menu had Ham, Caramel fudge and other delicacies; See family pic

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had a fun celebration with their daughter Malti Marie for this year's Easter, and the lunch menu had Ham, Caramel fudge and other delicacies.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie (Credits: Instagram)

Nick Jonas had an intimate yet splendid Easter celebration this year, with his family and a few close friends, in London. The famous American actor-singer, who is a complete family man, took to his official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his Easter celebration this year. In the candid picture shared by Nick Jonas, he is seen enjoying a lovely moment with his dear wife, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, and their one-year-old daughter, Malti Marie. The proud parents are seen looking on, as their little daughter plays with her doll. 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Easter lunch menu

The actor-singer, who shared a couple of pictures from his celebration on his official Instagram handle with the caption "Happy Easter," also gave his followers a glimpse of their delicious Easter lunch menu. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Easter lunch consisted of some classic and crowd-pleasing delicasies from roasted ham, tiger milk, and herdwick rack of lamb for the main course, and salted caramel fudge for the dessert. The couple's lunch table is elegantly decorated, and had Easter eggs and candles in sky blue colour. 

Check out Nick Jonas's Instagram post, below:

