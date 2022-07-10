Nick Jonas and Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller pose for a fun selfie at a Celebrity Golf Tournament in Tahoe

Nick Jonas is an avid golfer and we have seen the singer practising the game several times. Previously he also gave a glimpse of his golf outing with his wife Priyanka Chopra. Recently, the singer participated in American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament which was held at Edgewood, South Lake Tahoe and shared a photo from the same.

Taking to his Instagram account, Nick dropped a fun selfie with Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller and also Paige Renee Spiranac who is a former professional golfer. The trio were all smiles they posed together and along with the photo, Nick wrote, "Such a fun first round at the #acchampionship in Tahoe with Miles Teller and @_paige.renee birdies and pars tomorrow!"

Apart from Nick and Miles, the celebrity tournament also has a host of other famous names participating including, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Stephen Curry, Pat McAfee, Justin Timberlake and Annika Sorenstam. While Jonas seems to be enjoying his golf game in Tahoe, his wife Priyanka Chopra was also spotted recently in an outdoorsy setup as she dropped a new photo of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka was seen hanging out with her best friend Tamanna Dutt and her godson.

Check out Nick Jonas' post here:

Ahead of the celebrity golf tournament, Nick Jonas also gave an interview to Entertainment Tonight where he spoke about his baby daughter's health after she returned home following a stay in the NICU for 100 days. The singer revealed that she is doing "amazing" and maintained that all is well with her now. Nick and Priyanka welcomed their baby girl via surrogate in January this year.

