  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nick Jonas' birthday post for wife Priyanka Chopra couldn't get any cuter as singer shares loved up photo

Pop star Nick Jonas gave a glimpse of wife Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebration as he shared a loved-up photo with PeeCee and had all their fans swooning over it.
9702 reads Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Birthday,Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas,HollywoodNick Jonas' birthday post for wife Priyanka Chopra couldn't get any cuter as singer shares loved up photo
  • 7
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Priyanka Chopra Jonas ringed in her 38th birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic but looks like husband Nick Jonas made sure to make it an extremely special one. Taking to Instagram, Nick gave a glimpse of the birthday celebration as he shared a loved-up photo with PeeCee and had all their fans swooning over it. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen sitting on Nick Jonas' lap as he adorably looks at her.  

Dressed in a stunning soft yellow outfit and sporting a dark lip, Priyanka's chunky earrings are unimissable. As for Nick, the floral shirt gives the perfect relaxed yet celebratory vibes. Wishing Priyanka, Nick wrote how grateful he was to have met a 'thoughtful' person like her. 

The birthday message read, " I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful." Take a look at Nick Jonas' birthday post below: 

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her life in America where she has settled after marrying Nick Jonas. PC had said, "There was one time when America took so much from the country and I was like, 'Get lost, I'm going back to India', because I felt too small as a teenager. But it was also because I was insecure. So now when I went back this time, I was a lot more secure in my own feet. The country has given me respect, my family, my husband, my home and a different career that I started in my 30s." 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Cute couple your love and respect for humans in general made me become a fan of yours Nick

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

Newsflash: They are both into men!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

When he was dating Olivia Culpo I thought he had good taste in women and then he when was seen with cheapra my opinion about his taste women and about him came crashing down!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Aww he loves his mommy!

Anonymous 2 hours ago

SEXY hahahahahahaha not.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

cartoons

Anonymous 2 hours ago

lmao she looks like his maasi

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement