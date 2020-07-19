Nick Jonas' birthday post for wife Priyanka Chopra couldn't get any cuter as singer shares loved up photo

Pop star Nick Jonas gave a glimpse of wife Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebration as he shared a loved-up photo with PeeCee and had all their fans swooning over it.

Jonas ringed in her 38th birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic but looks like husband Nick Jonas made sure to make it an extremely special one. Taking to Instagram, Nick gave a glimpse of the birthday celebration as he shared a loved-up photo with PeeCee and had all their fans swooning over it. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen sitting on Nick Jonas' lap as he adorably looks at her.

Dressed in a stunning soft yellow outfit and sporting a dark lip, Priyanka's chunky earrings are unimissable. As for Nick, the floral shirt gives the perfect relaxed yet celebratory vibes. Wishing Priyanka, Nick wrote how grateful he was to have met a 'thoughtful' person like her.

The birthday message read, " I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful." Take a look at Nick Jonas' birthday post below:

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her life in America where she has settled after marrying Nick Jonas. PC had said, "There was one time when America took so much from the country and I was like, 'Get lost, I'm going back to India', because I felt too small as a teenager. But it was also because I was insecure. So now when I went back this time, I was a lot more secure in my own feet. The country has given me respect, my family, my husband, my home and a different career that I started in my 30s."

