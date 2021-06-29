Nick Jonas 'blown away' as his Netflix production Dash And Lily bags 12 Daytime Emmy nominations

Nick Jonas' Netflix film, which he executive produced alongside 5 others, bagged 12 Daytime Emmy nominations and he couldn't be more excited.

Nick Jonas had a lot to celebrate on a Monday as he kickstarted the week with some great news. The singer's Netflix film, which he executive produced alongside Brad Silberling, Phil McIntyre, Shawn Levy, Josh Barry and Joe Tracz, bagged 12 Daytime Emmy nominations. Yes, you heard that right! 12! The Jonas Brothers singer took to social media to make the big announcement and was definitely elated.

Sharing a poster of the Netflix film, Nick wrote, "Wow, absolutely blown away by this incredible news 12 Emmy noms for #DashAndLily!! Loved getting to produce this project with such an amazing team! So proud of everyone! Let’s go!! @Netflix @JoshBarryLA @slevydirect."

Nick Jonas' wife and actress was all hearts for this achievement as she shared the same on her Instagram Story. Priyanka wrote, "So proud @nickjonas." In another post she asked, "Why am I not surprised?" Dash & Lily is a cute little series that released on Netflix back in November 2020, just in time before the Christmas holidays. While it received a mixed set of reactions, it also found a fan base and was thus renewed for a second season.

Check out Nick Jonas' post below:

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick have reunited and are spending some quality time in the US as the actress returned from London after quite a few months. The actress even hinted that she might be on a holiday as she took to her Instagram Story on Sunday and revealed that she "landed" at a new location without disclosing where it was. Looks like a vacation for her and Nick is in order!

