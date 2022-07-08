Nick Jonas calls embracing parenthood with Priyanka Chopra 'life changing'; Says baby Malti Marie is 'amazing'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first baby, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year via surrogate. The couple has been thrilled about the arrival of their bundle of joy and recently celebrated her homecoming after their little one spent 100 days in the NICU. In a new interview, Nick spoke about his parenthood journey.

During his appearance at the ACC Golf Championship, the Jonas Brothers singer spoke to Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and opened up on embracing fatherhood and what parenting has been like. Speaking about how his baby daughter's arrival has shaped things in his life differently than before, Nick spoke about the impact of parenthood and said, "It is certainly life changing."

Jonas also spoke about how his and Chopra's little one is doing in terms of her health after coming home from the NICU and said, "[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy." He further added, "All is good." This isn't the first time that Nick has gushed about his baby girl. Previously, he revealed how he sings classic songs to her and also noted that she is yet to be introduced to the music of the Jonas Brothers.

In the meantime, Priyanka Chopra recently dropped a new photo of their baby girl on Instagram as she posed alongside her close friend Tamanna Dutt. The actress was seen posing with her little one and her friend at a scenic location as they enjoyed some outdoor time. Chopra covered her baby's face with a heart emoji as she posed with her bestie and her godson as well.

