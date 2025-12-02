Nick Jonas Showers Anniversary Love on Priyanka Chopra, Calls Her ‘Dream Girl’ With Unseen Beach PIC

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are couple goals! The two superstars who got married back in 2018 are celebrating 7 years of being together, and the Jonas Brothers singer has the perfect shoutout for his beloved. Taking to his Instagram account to share an unseen photo of her, seemingly taken by himself, the star called his wife ‘dream girl’, and while PeeCee herself has long enjoyed being called the desi girl by the world, we’re sure she’s enjoying this compliment from her hubby dearest even more.

Nick Jonas’ love confession for wife Priyanka Chopra on their 7th wedding anniversary said, “7 years married to my dream girl,” alongside a back photo of the actress on the beach.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were an unexpected match that surprised everyone. After the American singer slid into the Indian star’s DMs and then soon got acquainted with each other in real life, they began dating. However, love came naturally to the two of them, who decided to get married in 2 ceremonies back in India, honoring both their traditions. The Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was lit up with their love and an extravagantly beautiful affair.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship

After tying the knot on December 1, 2018, the couple has remained very affectionate, building their family and careers at the same time. They’ve been married for 7 years now and have since welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on January 15, 2022, via surrogacy. The two currently reside in New York with their child and have been juggling her schooling with their busy lives.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's career front

Nick Jonas is just ahead of the Your Hometown tour and recently announced the release of his upcoming solo album, Sunday Best, out on February 6, 2026. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been shuttling in and out of India for filming schedules in Hyderabad. She will be leading the SSMB19 film, Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

