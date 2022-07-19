Nick Jonas calls wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'the jewel of July' as he wishes her a happy birthday

On his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 40th birthday, hubby Nick Jonas is honouring her in a post on Instagram. The singer-songwriter took to the Gram and posted a series of snaps from their celebrations as he wished the "80s baby" a very happy birthday. The couple first got together in 2018 and not wasting a single second rushed through to tie the knot and the rest is history.

For years now, the couple has been as loved-up as ever. In his post, Jonas gave fans a glimpse of their private celebration from the beach to a fancy dim-lit restaurant, topping it all off with the perfect scenery of sparkling fireworks in the night sky. Among the snaps was a click of Jonas holding up a custom towel which read, "Priyanka! The Jewel of July, est. 1982." In his own words, Priyanka's baby daddy congratulated the Citadel actress as he wrote in his caption, "Happiest birthday to my [red heart emoji] the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra."

Check out Nick Jonas' Instagram post for Priyanka Chopra Jonas by clicking HERE.

Earlier in January, the married couple took the next step in their relationship and welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas home after she spent 100 days in the NICU. The couple opted for surrogacy in bringing their firstborn into this world and have been doting parents ever since. While celebrating his first Father's Day as a dad, Jonas shared a picture of himself and his daughter's back as he thanked his gorgeous wife in the caption for the personally branded shoes which had "MM" on the baby's each shoe and "MM's DAD" on Nick's each shoe. He wrote, "First Father’s Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there."

