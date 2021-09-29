Nick Jonas 'can't believe' his baby brother Franklin Jonas is 21; Sends him birthday love with a sweet post

After shared a sweet Instagram story wishing Franklin Jonas on his birthday, Nick Jonas recently dropped a post to wish his baby brother as he turned 21. The youngest of the Jonas Brothers, Franklin Jonas received a heartfelt wish from Nick who wrote, "I hope this year is the best yet" with a black and white photo of his brother.

While his wife Priyanka Chopra had dropped an adorable snap with Franklin where the duo was seen sharing a laugh with the latter's mother Denise Jonas, Nick wished his baby brother in a different way. The singer shared a blurry photo of Frankie and in the captions wrote, "Happy birthday to this legend. I can’t believe my baby brother is 21. Insane. I love you so much man. I hope this year is the best yet."

Not only Nick, but Joe Jonas also shared an Instagram story to wish his younger brother and shared a snap of Frankie from his current vacation. Joe revealed that Frankie has been vacationing in Europe and said, "Love ya mate."

Check out Nick Jonas' post here:

As for their oldest brother, Kevin also shared a sweet photo of Frankie with his daughters Valentina and Alena.

Frankie Jonas celebrated his birthday on September 28. The 21-year-old seemed to have ringed in his birthday in Iceland, as per Joe Jonas' post. Frankie, who is not a part of the Jonas Brothers band, became a viral sensation recently after his TikTok videos became immensely popular in the past year. Frankie opened up on several things including topics such as mental health on his TikTok channel.

