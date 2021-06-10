Nick Jonas celebrates 2 years of Happiness Begins, says creating album was a 'special time'

Nick Jonas acknowledged that he was a few days late but had his heart in the right place as he shared a heartfelt note on social media.

Nick Jonas is marking an important day in his music career. The pop singer took to social media on Thursday to celebrate two years of their Happiness Begins album and tour. Nick acknowledged that he was a few days late but had his heart in the right place as he shared a heartfelt note on social media. Sharing a photo from their Happiness Begins album, Nick wrote, "I know it's a bit late but - Happy Anniversary to #HappinessBegins."

For the unversed, the Happiness Begins album was a huge hit as the Jonas Brothers returned to making music after a long hiatus. Nick wrote, "I'll always think of what a special time it was creating this record together and making these memories. Getting back together and working on a project as brothers, collaborating with some of our favourite people in the world to make this dream a reality, and finally sharing it with all of you."

He further added, "Seeing you guys jam out at live shows and witnessing the music become part of your lives as means so much to us. We are so excited to hit the road again and share these moments with you once again!!"

Apart from the album, the Jonas Brothers also travelled across the US as part of the Happiness Begins tour. Now, two years later, the trio have announced the Remember This tour and will be going on tour this August.

