Nick Jonas celebrates 5 Years of Last Year Was Complicated; Credits Jay-Z for the album title

Whilst commemorating five years since Last Year Was Complicated's successful release, Nick Jonas touched upon how "this album is such an important part of my journey as an artist."

After commemorating two years since Jonas Brothers' monumental reunion album Happiness Begins' two-year release anniversary just a few days back on Instagram, Nick Jonas is now celebrating another major milestone, albeit from his flourishing solo career. Looking back at Last Year Was Complicated, which released five years ago on June 10, 2016, Nick had a moment of introspection when it comes to just how "important" his third studio album was in his music journey.

Posting Last Year Was Complicated's intense black and white album cover on Instagram, Jonas wrote in his caption, "Can't believe it's been 5 years since #LastYearWasComplicated! This album is such an important part of my journey as an artist, a time in my life where I was expanding creatively and taking ownership over the tougher moments that had impacted me." Moreover, sharing an intriguing tidbit about Last Year Was Complicated, the 28-year-old musician added, "Getting to create with incredible artists, working with some of the best in the business, Jay-Z helping me title the album."

"So many moments I'll never forget!! Big thank you to everyone who made this album what it was and to everyone who continues to show it so much love," the Spaceman singer concluded in gratitude.

Check out Nick Jonas' Instagram post celebrating 5 Years of Last Year Was Complicated below:

Interestingly, Last Year Was Complicated was a major success, debuting at No. 2 on Billboard 200, making it Nick's highest-charting solo album on the prestigious music chart, while also being praised by fans and critics alike. Moreover, Jonas got to collaborate with Tove Lo on Close, Ty Dolla $ign on Bacon and Big Sean on Good Girls with other hits like Voodoo, Champagne Problems, Chainsaw and Under You.

Excuse us while we revisit Last Year Was Complicated again and again and again!

