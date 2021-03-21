Nick Jonas celebrates bring your pet to work day while Priyanka Chopra cuddles with her furry friend.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reunited in London earlier this month and seem to be spending much needed quality time with each other as well as their pets.

Nick Jonas and reunited earlier this month in London after staying apart for a few months due to work commitments and lockdown in the UK. The singer and actress are now in London and even recently came together to announce the Oscar nominations. While the couple continue to spend quality time, Priyanka and Nick are also working out from their London home and making sure to stay up to speed with their hectic schedules.

Priyanka, Nick and their three dogs seem to be having a gala time as the actress took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her pets playing. The actress also shared a special selfie with the singer's dog Gino and it is all things adorable. In fact, Nick also celebrated 'bring your pet to work' day as he took Gino to his makeshift recording studio as he continues to work on new music despite releasing a brand new album just days ago.

In the photos, Gino can adorably be seen sitting next to Nick as he records his music. Complimenting him for his melody ideas, Nick revealed that the cute photos were snapped up by none other than Priyanka. "It’s bring your doggo to work day. @ginothegerman always had the best melody ideas. @priyankachopra," Nick captioned the photos.

Check out Priyanka and Nick's day out with their dog:

In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka spoke in depth about her relationship with Nick Jonas and also addressed their age difference.

