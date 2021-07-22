Nick Jonas CRASHES & fractures rib in new Olympic Dreams episode; Singer jokes ‘could’ve been worse’

Singer and actor Nick Jonas recently hurt himself while shooting the NBC special, “Olympic Dreams Featuring the Jonas Brothers”. The pre-taped event, which was aired on Wednesday showed how Nick competed with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, in a series of Olympic sports including track and field, gymnastics, and BMX biking. During the BMX portion of the special, Nick hit a curve and went down hard, causing both Joe and Kevin to collide with him and fall as well. But it was clear as he went to get up that this wasn’t just a normal fall.

“F**ked up my back,” the 28-year-old performer said, kneeling on the ground in pain. As his brothers asked him several times if he was OK, Nick replied, “Yeah, I think my rib’s f**ked up too.” An ambulance was then brought to the set as a grimacing Nick was loaded inside.

Not to fret though, the show was actually taped back in May and since then, Nick had opened up to ET about the accident. Back in May, he told ET: “Yeah, a little spill, fractured rib and some other bumps and bruises, but I am feeling really lucky,” the former Disney star said at the time. “Probably could have been a little worse, but all is good, I am recovering nicely.”

As to what exactly happened that caused the fall, Nick told ET, “Something just got caught, dirt on the bike and just tumbled. But again, I feel good, surprisingly, all things considered. I was back in my ‘Voice’ chair right away, kind of said, ‘Listen, I’m not going to let this slow me down.'”

