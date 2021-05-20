Nick Jonas discusses 'frustrating' rib injury ahead of BBMAs hosting gig: Nothing's going to hold me back

Nick Jonas opened up about his recent rib injury and how he has been coping with the same in a recent interview.

Nick Jonas recently left his fans in a frenzy mode as the news of his hospitalization broke. The singer got into a bike accident while filming a show and it was later clarified by Jonas that he had cracked a rib but was "feeling okay" during his appearance on The Voice. In a recent interview with People, the singer spoke about his recent accident and also spoke about his major hosting gig coming for the Billboard Music Awards 2021.

The singer revealed that his injury is one of those where one can't do much apart from just waiting it out to heal. Speaking about how he has been recovering, Nick said, "I'm feeling really good, all things considered. Day to day the improvement has been great. It's one of those frustrating injuries because there's really nothing you can do about it except just wait it out, but could have been a lot worse and I feel very lucky that it was all good in the end", via People.

Further referring to his upcoming hosting gig and how he will be managing it with his recent injury, Jonas assured that there won't be any changes and that he's all charged up for the BBMAs. Speaking about his health not being a hindrance for the same, he told People, "That's kind of my attitude about everything: nothing's going to hold me back."

Fans are more than excited to catch Jonas as a host for the upcoming music awards. The singer has teased that the show this year will be special. The awards are all set to be held on May 24, 2021.

