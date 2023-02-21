Nick Jonas ‘dropped’ the Valentine’s Day cake he bought for daughter Malti Marie; Find out what happened next

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the most popular celebrity couples, and they never fail to shell out major relationship goals. On Valentine’s Day this year, Nick gave fans a glimpse of how he spent the evening with his ladylove Priyanka. The video shared by him showed him holding her hand, while she blushed and smiled enjoying a lovely evening. They spent some quality time together as a guitarist played the guitar for them. The Jonas brothers recently had a concert in Las Vegas, post which Nick spoke about his Valentine’s Day plans with daughter Malti Marie, during an interview backstage. He revealed buying a cake for her, which he accidentally dropped at the store. Nick Jonas reveals he dropped the cake he bought for his daughter Malti on Valentine’s Day

Nick told Extra how he and Priyanka celebrated Valentine’s Day 2023, and that he went to buy a cake for their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. He shared that he accidentally dropped the cake at the grocery store. “I went and bought a cake for my daughter. On the way out of the door of the grocery store, I dropped it. So, I had to go and get a different one. But the person (at the store) was so nice, he just gave me a new cake. (That is what) Valentine's Day is all about – giving back,” said Nick.

Priyanka Chopra’s post on Valentine’s Day 2023 While Nick Jonas gave us a glimpse of his Valentine’s Day date with Priyanka Chopra, the actress also shared pictures with Nick and Malti, calling them her ‘forever Valentines’. The first picture was an adorable selfie of Priyanka and Nick, while the next one showed Priyanka holding baby Malti in her arms, as they enjoyed the lake view. “My forever valentines happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones …,” she wrote.

