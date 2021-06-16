Nick Jonas drops birthday wishes for his 'incredible' mother in law Madhu Chopra

Nick Jonas, who often shares glimpses of his family life on social media, shared another unseen selfie as he wished mother-in-law Madhu Chopra on her birthday.

Nick Jonas is being the ideal son-in-law every mother-in-law would hope for! The pop singer took to social media on Wednesday to drop some sweet birthday wishes for 's mum Madhu Chopra. The Jonas Brothers singer who often shares glimpses of his family life on social media shared another unseen selfie as he wished Madhu Chopra.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Nick Jonas shared an adorable selfie and wished the 'incredible' woman. In the photo, Nick and Madhu can be seen sitting in a busy restaurant as the singer snaps a selfie with her. He captioned the photo, "Happy birthday to my incredible mother in law @madhumalati."

Currently, the Chopra's and Jonas' are in different parts of the world. While Nick Jonas is in the US working on his music and upcoming Jonas Brothers tour, Priyanka is busy working on her film projects in London. As for Madhu Chopra, she is reportedly in India.

Priyanka and Nick, however, briefly came together to attend the MTV Music Awards last month and walked the red carpet together. Just a few days ago, Nick shared a throwback photo featuring wife Priyanka and wrote, "Her. That’s it. That’s the post. Missing my (heart emoji)." The actress also echoed similar sentiments as she replied saying, "I miss u my love."

