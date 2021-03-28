Nick Jonas drops a random love filled selfie with wife Priyanka Chopra and leaves fans completely lovestruck.

The candid selfie had Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas proclaiming 'My Love' for each other as the pop singer shared the photo on the gram.

Trust Nick Jonas and to make the Internet feel in love and the couple will manage to surprise each time. Over the weekend, Nick did just that as he dropped a random love filled selfie with wife Priyanka for absolutely no reason. The candid selfie had the couple proclaiming 'My Love' for each other as Nick posted the picture. In the photo, Priyanka was all smiles and leaned on Nick while clicking the selfie, while the pop singer adorably looked upwards to the camera.

While Nick was seen wearing a black cap and a hooded sweatshirt, Priyanka as usual had her fashion game on point. With her hair tied up in a messy bun, the actress donned a printed faux fur coat and layered it with white full sleeve top inside to keep herself warm. Sharing the photo, Nick captioned it, "My (heart emoji)," and got an equally mushy response from Priyanka who replied, "My (heart and love struck emoji)."

The couple delighted their fans with the selfie as one commented, "Finally a pic!! Love You two!" While another one wrote, "My gosh your wife is cute," and yet another, "Omggg I love you two so much."

Take a look at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's 'love is in the air' selfie:

Priyanka and Nick have been living together in London for the past few weeks as the singer reunited with her after staying apart for months due to lockdown restrictions in the UK.

