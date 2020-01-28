Nick Jonas’ EPIC response to fans joking about food stuck in his teeth during Grammy act is winning hearts

Nick Jonas had the most hilarious response to fans pointing out food stuck in his teeth during Grammy act. Check out what he said.

Nick Jonas is just guilty of eating his greens, nothing more. The Jonas brothers set the stage on fire with their power-packed performance at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards. And while the performance was everything the fans wanted it to be, some eagle-eyed social media users took to twitter and hilariously pointed out that Nick had food stuck in his teeth throughout the performance. This detail instantly went viral and it even reached a point where the food in Nick’s teeth was all the internet could talk about.

Nick Jonas decided to address the issue and had a hilarious explanation. Reacting to the pictures and video of him that went vent viral online after his performance, the 27-year-old asserted that it only proves that he takes his greens seriously. “And at least you all know I eat my greens,” the 27-year-old stated. The Jonas Brothers took the stage to perform their latest hit single, What A Man Gotta Do, during the ceremony. They were also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance but lost to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

And at least you all know I eat my greens. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

Nick’s dental hygiene was not the only moment that made it to social media’s viral trends. Another epic part of the performance that caught the fans' attention was J sisters’ reaction to their high voltage performance. The fans thought the best part of their performance was their wives cheering their hearts out in the audience. Priyanka, Sophie, and Danielle went all out to encourage their husbands who were owning the stage with their rendition. They were seen cheering and dancing throughout the performance. At one point, Kevin even kissed Danielle.

