Nick Jonas feels 'fortunate' to have a muse like Priyanka Chopra: That support propels me to continue to write

In a recent interview, Nick Jonas unabashedly admitted that Priyanka Chopra is "the source of a lot, if not all of my inspiration when I'm writing."
1970 reads Mumbai Updated: April 14, 2021 08:27 am
Nick Jonas, in various interviews, has confirmed how most of his songs are "love letters" to his darling wife Priyanka Chopra. The couple, who got married in 2018 continue their honeymoon bliss period even when apart, owing to their busy work schedules. While promoting his latest album Spaceman in an interview with L'Officiel USA, the fellow Jonas Brother spoke passionately about his eternal muse.

Nick honestly shared how he's "not shy" to admit that PeeCee is the source of a lot, if not all of his "inspiration" when he's writing. "I feel really fortunate to have that muse and that support propels me to continue to write; it’s omnipresent for me. We’re together as much as we can be to bank as much time for those moments when we know that we inevitably have to be apart," Jonas confessed. While the pair is currently in London as Priyanka is shooting for Citadel, Nick also recounted renting a property in Malibu during the first lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic along with some members from Chopra's family and Jonas' friends who "got stuck" with them in quarantine.

Given how the couple craved for some alone time, the pair planned a date night, ordering food and dressing up as Priyanka adorned a sari while the 28-year-old singer and actor quipped, "I steamed a shirt."

"It wasn’t very exciting. But those moments amidst all this craziness, to prioritise two individuals, is important," Nick concluded to L'Officiel USA. The magazine also cutely noted how the This Is Heaven singer seemed "smitten" when he talked about "Pri."

All we can say is that we absolutely adore Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship!

